Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

DUBAI -The novel coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating and its effects will be felt for decades, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) director-general told an online conference on Monday.

"We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis, and in many countries a political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come."