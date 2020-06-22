Boeta Cassiem feeling jolly as first eye op a success

On Saturday, Mogamat Cassiem, who has sold ice-cream at Newlands Stadium for more than 55 years, underwent cataract-removal surgery. the first of two operations.

CAPE TOWN - He can see clearer already.

Mogamat "Boeta" Cassiem, Cape Town’s famous ice-cream seller, underwent eye surgery this weekend thanks to generous support from the people whose lives he's touched.

On Saturday, Cassiem, who has sold ice cream at Newlands Stadium for more than 55 years, underwent cataract removal surgery. the first of two operations.

The night before Boeta Cassiem's operation, he couldn't watch his favourite team Manchester United play.

His eyesight has become so bad that watching television was difficult and pointless.

"I was so disappointed as I couldn't see properly and I said that next time, when my operation can be done, then I can see properly and jump in the air and whatever."

On Saturday morning, thanks to donations from fans and well-wishers, Cassiem was able to have the vital surgery earlier than expected. He said that he was overwhelmed by the support of so many admirers.

"I'm so happy that there's people that came to me and that think about me and the ones that sent me clips, saying: 'Mr Cassiem, we wish you all the luck and all the blessing.'"

The cataract removal on his left eye was successful and Cassiem could immediately see the difference.

"With my left eye, I can see far away. I can see clearly now."

He said that the past two weeks since EWN told his story had changed his life for the better.

"They've played a big role in my life. I can see people that I really missed."

