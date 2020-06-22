Bishop Bavin staff plan Labour Court challenge over school's closure

The prestigious independent institution closed its doors in Bedfordview last week leaving parents, pupils, and staff in the lurch.

JOHANNESBURG - Former staff members from Bishop Bavin School in Johannesburg are turning to the courts to try and salvage their jobs following the abrupt closure of the private school.

Some teachers planned to approach the Labour Court to challenge the termination of their employment this week.

The school's management said the decision was not taken lightly, but due to the crippling financial crisis and mounting debt to the tune of R31.5 million, it was forced to shutdown.

The Gauteng Department Education said that attempts to rescue the 29-year-old school were made.

“We are told that 10% of the parents were paying school fees and they could not make ends meet and their financial situation is constrained. What we agreed with them after meeting on Sunday was that the learners would be accommodated in the neighbouring schools,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

