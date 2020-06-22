Alex commuters forced to walk home amid taxi strike

One woman said it was unfair that commuters should suffer because of a misunderstanding between government and the taxi industry.

ALEXANDRA - Many commuters left stranded by the taxi strike in Gauteng resorted to walking home on Monday afternoon.

Alexandra residents have made their way home mostly on foot.

“I left home at 5:30 am to walk to work for two hours. If I didn’t walk to work, my children would have no food,” one resident said.

One woman said it was unfair that commuters should suffer because of a misunderstanding between government and the taxi industry.

“This is between the taxis drivers and the president and it has nothing to do with passengers.”

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged the taxi sector to hold discussions.

