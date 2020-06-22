20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

A baby on the way & a new album - Twitter gushes over Cassper Nyovest's big news

Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, took to his social media accounts on Monday, a day after Father's Day, to introduce the world to his unborn son.

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: @947BClub
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: @947BClub
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mr 'Fill up huge public venues' Cassper Nyovest has filled many hearts with joy following an announcement that he is expecting his first child and has released a new album to mark the life event.

Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, took to his social media accounts on Monday, a day after Father's Day, to introduce the world to his unborn son.

According to a Twitter detectives, this is Thobeka Majozi, the mother of the child.

Phoolo did not reveal what name he will give his son.

In the meantime, congratulatory messages have been flowing from fans, friends and fellow celebs for the BET-nominated artist.

Any Minute Now comes out on 11 September.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA