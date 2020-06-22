A baby on the way & a new album - Twitter gushes over Cassper Nyovest's big news

Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, took to his social media accounts on Monday, a day after Father's Day, to introduce the world to his unborn son.

JOHANNESBURG - Mr 'Fill up huge public venues' Cassper Nyovest has filled many hearts with joy following an announcement that he is expecting his first child and has released a new album to mark the life event.

Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, took to his social media accounts on Monday, a day after Father's Day, to introduce the world to his unborn son.

I'm going to be a father Any Minute Now so I decided 2 name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. Excited about dis album but I'm more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th. pic.twitter.com/QKazPQ98ty — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 22, 2020

According to a Twitter detectives, this is Thobeka Majozi, the mother of the child.

Congrats to Cass and Thobeka.

Young Mufasa is approved and welcomed.#AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/8nZFV7Ylrv — Phosha Ntendeleni 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@phoshmilly_SA) June 22, 2020

Congratulations to Cass and Thobeka ♥️😍🎉 we all can’t wait for little Mufasa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wG6MtUrXAB — The King of Twitta (@TheKingKongSA) June 22, 2020

Phoolo did not reveal what name he will give his son.

In the meantime, congratulatory messages have been flowing from fans, friends and fellow celebs for the BET-nominated artist.

Congratulations Abuti!💕 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) June 22, 2020

Best news ever today🥰🥰🥰 We are happy for you Cass👨‍👩‍👦❤ #AMN pic.twitter.com/D69DPV42g3 — Ⓜ️ÅRTHÅ 🇮🇹 (@Martha_KingM2) June 22, 2020

cass im happy for you,God must peotect and continue to bless u and Family pic.twitter.com/Tof2RSw67T — Mk1900 (@Mk19002) June 22, 2020

Thobeka Majozi & Cassper Nyovest are expecting a son, congratulations!#AMN

Cass

Somizi — Jean Maseko (@jean_maseko) June 22, 2020

Circle of life ☀️...congrats to cass and thobeka 🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/PSKjWvSGlF — 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐦🌺 (@kheliyene) June 22, 2020

Congratulations cass. You can now say Mama I Made It. #AnyMinuteNow is already on double platinum. 🇿🇦❤️😍🙏🏾 https://t.co/8QJys2MhqG — Thuthuka Mthembu (@itThuthukaM) June 22, 2020

It's nice to see positive tweets about Cass and Thobeka it just warms my heart ❤❤❤Congrats Again ❤❤❤#AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/6sR6iXIN8P — ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo🇿🇦 (@TshegofatsoMph9) June 22, 2020

Any Minute Now comes out on 11 September.