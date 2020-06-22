3 suspects arrested for illegal mining in Limpopo

Police say they have seen a surge in unlicensed mining since the easing of level 3 lockdown restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been arrested for illegal mining in Limpopo.

Police say they have seen a surge in unlicensed mining since the easing of level 3 lockdown restrictions.

The trio - aged between 28 and 38 - were apprehended on Sunday night for allegedly mining chrome outside the Lebowakgomo area.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off by members of the community.

“During the arrest, we have managed to recover various items including chisels and electric cords. The acting Limpopo police commissioner has applauded these members for their endless efforts.”

Ngoepe said the three were expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

