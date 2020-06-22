3 more Gauteng schools closed following heightened COVID-19 concerns

The schools all in the west rand have reported cases of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - At least three more schools have been closed in Gauteng following heightened concerns of COVID-19.

The schools - all in the West Rand - have reported cases of the coronavirus.

Bosele Intermediate School said one of its teachers tested positive.

While Matlhasedi Primary School and the West Gold Pre-Primary School will be decontaminated after cases were reported at both schools.

Earlier this month, the education department reported that 54 schools were closed after cases were recorded across the province.

The Gauteng Department of Education said MEC Panyaza Lesufi would give more details during a press briefing with Premier David Makhura on Friday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.