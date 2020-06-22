2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

On Monday morning, demonstrators torched a truck and this afternoon another truck was on fire.

CAPE TOWN - Two trucks have been set alight in Dunoon on Monday as protestors continue to cause disruption along the N7.

Over the weekend, two MyCiTi buses were set alight and bus stops were destroyed.

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said Monday’s protest was about land and housing.

He said at issue was the space earmarked for a COVID-19 de-densification project, which would provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents.

“We want those structures to be given to them because the only thing that divides them from the land is the fence.”

Makeleni said the protests over the weekend were over a similar issue but different pockets of land.

