‘Tell yourself I’m going to win this fight’-how Nokwanda Nkonya beat COVID-19

Nokwanda Nkonya (38) works as a household aid at the Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape, the province with highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country.

CAPE TOWN - A Tygerberg Hospital household aid says her desire to survive and to create a better future for her children helped her beat COVID-19.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nokwanda Nkonya, who works at the Western Cape's main public healthcare facility treating COVID-19 patients, started showing classic symptoms of the disease last month.

One-thousand-three-hundred-and-seventy-three (1,373) COVID-19 Western Cape patients have died and more than 48,800 have contracted the virus.

"We are living for our children...that's what you can tell yourself when you are fighting.”

Nkonya says her love for her two children, a 10-year-old daughter and 19-year-old son who live in the Eastern Cape, made her will to overcome COVID-19 even stronger.

She says she still had hopes that her test results would come back negative, but on the 4th of May her diagnosis was confirmed.

"I decided to tell one of my friends and also [some of] the church members and then we started communicating by cellphone. They were very supportive through the phone."

Nkonya says it's important to tackle COVID-19 with a positive mindset.

“Just tell yourself that I'm going to win this fight. You just fight and tell yourself this is not the end of the world. There is still life after the coronavirus."

Five staff members at Tygerberg Hospital have died after falling ill with COVID-19.

Of the 381 workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, 179 have recovered.