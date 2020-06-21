‘Sparkless’ Fathers’ Day for some in GP as Eskom implements load reductions

The power utility says a spike in transformer and mini-substation explosions caused by illegal connections has resulted in unplanned power outages in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG – Some Gauteng residents will spend their Sunday in the dark due to load reductions implemented by Eskom.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Manthsthsa says this is done in order to limit damage to its infrastructure.

“These explosions lead to prolonged outages and leave people without electricity for days and can lead to fatal injuries. We will continue to implement these outages to limit the damage to electricity infrastructure and to protect assets and the community. We urge the people of South Africa to help stop illegal activity.”

Repeated power failures due to extreme network overloading and illegal connections

On Saturday, Joburg City Power said it expected to restore electricity to affected areas by Monday.

Some suburbs experienced outages following an explosion at the Lunar substation.

The utility's Isaac Mangena said: “we had to get new transformer which is being out on the plinth to be energised. We should be ready to put on the load by Monday.”

