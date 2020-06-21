Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

MADRID - Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid’s main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco on Sunday as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain COVID-19.

Spain’s borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen area members outside the bloc and Britain in a much-needed boost to the country’s tourism industry which accounts for more than 12% of the economy.

British tourists will be allowed in without having to quarantine, Spain said on Saturday, even though they will still be subject to 14 days isolation upon their return.

Spaniards were also allowed to move freely around the country from Sunday and many were expected to visit friends, relatives and second homes in other regions. Since March 14, people have had to remain in their own provinces.

People will still have to wear masks in public when social distancing measures cannot be observed.

At Madrid’s international Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport there was a sense of relief for passengers, many of whom were travelling to see loved ones after months apart.

“My situation is a little complicated because my wife lives in Italy and I live in Spain so we haven’t seen each other for four months,” said Alberto Bos, who was flying to Milan.

All arriving passengers will have their temperature taken, submit information about where they have come from, and provide their whereabouts in Spain in case they need to be traced.

Spain’s border with neighbouring Portugal will reopen on July 1 at Lisbon’s request.

Stickers on the floor of the arrivals hall made sure those waiting for passengers complied with social distancing measures.