NW police arrest alleged Facebook serial rapist in Klerksdorp

The man was arrested after he allegedly befriended a woman on Facebook and after arranging to meet took her to an open field where he raped and robbed her at knifepoint.

JOHANNESBURG – North West police have arrested an alleged Facebook serial rapist in Klerksdorp.

Officials say this is after a 27-year-old victim was befriended by the suspect via Facebook, who later took her to an open field and raped her.

It's alleged that they also had a conversation on WhatsApp and she agreed to meet the man who pretended to be a pastor.

The woman was then threatened with a knife, raped, and robbed of her personal belongings.

The police’s Adele Myburg said: “In another unrelated incident in Ventersdorp, a 29-year-old victim also met the suspect via Facebook. They allegedly arranged to meet in the afternoon on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at Boikhutso Village. Subsequently, the suspect allegedly took the victim to an open field where he threatened her with a knife and raped her. He also robbed the victim of her personal belongings.”