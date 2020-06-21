MyCiti bus and truck set alight in Dunoon protest
No injuries have been reported and no arrests were made in the violent demonstration in Dunoon on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN – Another MyCiTi bus has been set alight in Dunoon after violent demonstrations broke out on Saturday where the bus and a truck were set alight.
No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested.
Spokesperson to the City of Cape Town traffic department Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “At approximately 10 pm last night a MyCiti bus was set alight on Racehorse Road – between Omarumba and Koeberg Road. No injuries were reported. Racehorse road was reopened just before 11 pm.”
MyCiTiAlert Omuramba Road closed due to a truck set alight on Freedom Way, all routes operating on Omuramba Rd are deviated via Racecourse Road, Montague Drive and Bosmansdam Road.— MYCITI Bus (@MyCiTiBus) June 20, 2020