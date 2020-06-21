20°C / 22°C
MyCiti bus and truck set alight in Dunoon protest

No injuries have been reported and no arrests were made in the violent demonstration in Dunoon on Saturday night.

FILE: A MyCiTi bus on fire at a bus station along Racecourse Road in Milnerton on 6 November 2018. Picture: One Second Alerts
FILE: A MyCiTi bus on fire at a bus station along Racecourse Road in Milnerton on 6 November 2018. Picture: One Second Alerts
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Another MyCiTi bus has been set alight in Dunoon after violent demonstrations broke out on Saturday where the bus and a truck were set alight.

No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested.

Spokesperson to the City of Cape Town traffic department Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “At approximately 10 pm last night a MyCiti bus was set alight on Racehorse Road – between Omarumba and Koeberg Road. No injuries were reported. Racehorse road was reopened just before 11 pm.”

Timeline

