MyCiti bus and truck set alight in Dunoon protest

No injuries have been reported and no arrests were made in the violent demonstration in Dunoon on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN – Another MyCiTi bus has been set alight in Dunoon after violent demonstrations broke out on Saturday where the bus and a truck were set alight.

Spokesperson to the City of Cape Town traffic department Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “At approximately 10 pm last night a MyCiti bus was set alight on Racehorse Road – between Omarumba and Koeberg Road. No injuries were reported. Racehorse road was reopened just before 11 pm.”