Mbalula slams Santaco’s planned shutdown as counterproductive

Mbalula says it's unfortunate that South African National Taxi Council's (Santaco) in Gauteng is going ahead with its planned shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Mbalula says it's unfortunate that South African National Taxi Council's (Santaco) in Gauteng is going ahead with its planned shutdown and has reiterated that increasing the governments R1 billion in relief for the taxi industry is not an option.

The industry is up in arms over the package arguing that operators lost a lot more because of lockdown restrictions.

Santaco’s planned strike is expected to start on Monday in a bid to force government to reconsider its plans.

Thousands of commuters rely on taxis in Gauteng and if the shutdown goes ahead they will be left in the lurch.

Mbalula says santaco's actions are counterproductive.

Commuters are still coming to terms with looming taxi fare increases in Gauteng.

From next month, they will pay up to R7 more on some routes.