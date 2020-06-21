GBV in SA: Naked body of girl (17) found in Philippi

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 21 women were killed across the country in the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN – As more in the country condemn the growing number of incidents of gender-based violence, the body of another female has been found in Philippi in the Western Cape.

It's unclear how the 17-year-old, whose body was discovered on Saturday, died.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances around the death of a 17-year-old girl are being investigated by the Nyanga police after her naked body was found. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested yet,”

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT

Political organisations and business entities have added their voices to calls demanding and end systematic economic discrimination against black women.

They have addressed their concerns in an open letter to President Ramaphosa.

The letter ‘Titled We Can’t Breathe Mr President’, has been published in a two-page spread in the Sunday Times and City Press.

The price for being a black woman in South Africa is far too high.

These are the words of organizations including the Young Women’s Network Forum, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) and the Pan African Bar Association in an open letter addressed to the President.

They say while the world focuses its energies on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the black lives matter movement – women in South Africa are fighting endless injustice.

They also bemoan the violation of women’s basic human rights every day – with the scaling number of gender-based violence, socio-economic challenges - Including the gender pay gap, systematic patriarchy, and the lack of representation in the private sector.

With more lockdown restrictions eased to grow the economy, the letter has called on President Ramaphosa to increase efforts to address the restricting inequalities of South Africa’s economy.

