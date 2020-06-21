GBV in SA: A day, a week, an hour too long in the lives of SA women

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, this week, that 21 women were killed across the country in the past two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Several women and children have been killed and their bodies dumped across the country in recent days as the number of reported incidents of gender-based violence increases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, this week, that 21 women were killed across the country in the past two weeks.

Different sectors of society including gender activists and religious groupings are calling for the justice system to take decisive action against perpetrators.

Leader of the Rhema Church Ray McCauley says courts cannot continue to fail victims, their families, and communities.

“The time to mobilise in the communities and men across the country to take a strong stand and protest against violence against women and children. It looks as though people are beginning to realise its time to stand up.”

In one of the latest incidents reported in the Western Cape, the naked body of a 17-year-old girl was found on Saturday, and a man was arrested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Thembalethu man who allegedly raped a woman in the southern cape will make his second court appearance on Monday.

The 40-year-old was arrested shortly after the attack this week.

The police's Malcolm Pojie says the accused is expected to appear in the George Magistrates’ court.

“The victim got a lift from the suspect but instead of driving to her residence they went to a bushy area in Thembalethu where he allegedly assaulted her before raping her inside the vehicle. Further investigations led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man. We also located the vehicle they were allegedly travelling in.”

In Gauteng police appealed to members of the community to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of suspects after at least two bodies of women and two children were found dumped this week.

The body of a three-year-old child was discovered by a waste picker in Orange Farm and the body of a day-old baby was discovered in the Jukskei River on Thursday.

Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.

_

_

WATCH: Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer appears in court