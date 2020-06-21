Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

As South Africans continue to vent their anger at the attacks and the brutality thereof, men have been encouraged to take a greater stand.

JOHANNESBURG - With gender-based violence (GBV) once again thrust in the spotlight in south Africa, men are being called upon to redefine their role in society.

In the last few weeks, the nation has been rocked by cases of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule who was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

The body of a three year old girl was also recently discovered in Orange Farm after she was stabbed.



Dumisani Mbanyele is a father of two - a boy and a girl.

He says there are critical lessons that he is teaching particularly the young man in his home.

“I was telling him that it’s important that he learns to protect his sister and his mother. I showed him the importance of not putting your hand on a woman.”

Lucky Mosomane has three daughters.

He’s fearful every time they leave the house or return late.

“I always tell my three girls ‘don’t allow anyone to make you feel that you are nobody’. It’s your body, don’t lose it.”

Mbanyele and Mosomane both agree that while they may teach their children differently, the overriding message is the same, South African men can do more to improve the lives of women and children.

