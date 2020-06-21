American Bar Association cancels FW de Klerk address after backlash

De Klerk was meant to have an address about the rule of law, including constitutional democracy and minority rights among other discussions.

JOHANNESBURG – The American Bar Association has cancelked its planned programme with former President FW De Klerk.

According to _News24, _the decision was taken after many people objected to the invite.

De Klerk was meant to have an address about the rule of law, including constitutional democracy and minority rights among other discussions.

Some say De Klerk is not the right person to speak about issues of democracy due to his role in the regime which oppressed black South Africans and oversaw the killings of thousand others.

The former apartheid president came under fire earlier this year for his denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity - with many calling for his Nobel Peace Prize to be revoked.