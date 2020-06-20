UIF alleged fraud:Courts grant NPA order to freeze R3.2mln in suspects’ accounts

The amount of more than R5.6 million was to be paid into the nominated bank account of CSG resourcing, however, a portion was paid to an employee at the company.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a preservation order at the High Court in Pretoria of more than R3.2 million relating to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) COVID-19 relief funds that was allegedly unlawfully transferred to an employee of CSG resourcing and other individuals.

The amount was meant to be paid to 200 employees of different companies by the consulting firm. But instead, it was transferred to Tshepang Phohole and others.

The amount of more than R5.6 million was to be paid into the nominated bank account of CSG resourcing, however, a portion was paid to Phohole, who is an employee at the company, and others.

The alleged fraudulent payment was discovered by the firm after it was approved by UIF, but did not reflect on CSG’S bank account.

The matter was reported to relevant authorities who acted swiftly.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The asset forfeiture unit working with state agencies working with other state agencies quickly froze the money and now the money has been preserved by the court, those accounts have been frozen.”

Initial investigation revealed that after receiving the money Phohole urgently moved some of the money into numerous bank accounts.

The investigation into the matter continues.