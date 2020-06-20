Santaco urges govt to increase taxi relief money to avoid shutdown

Government says it can only afford a once-off payment of R5,000 per taxi to bring some financial relief to taxi bosses.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says government should explore other avenues to ensure the sector is awarded more in taxi relief support.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula yesterday announced a R1,135 billion relief package to absorb some of the financial impact on the industry as a result the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Santaco says the money offered is not nearly enough.

Government says it can only afford a once-off payment of R5,000 per taxi to bring some financial relief to taxi bosses.

Santaco says considering the industry lost at least R25 million per day during the lockdown, this offer from government is not nearly enough to cover the losses suffered.

Spokesperson, Thabisho Molelekwa, says the relief offered by government is not even 35% of the total operation costs incurred by the sector.

Molelekwa says a planned shutdown is on the cards for Gauteng on Monday, to further emphasise their position on the matter.

Santaco is set to meet with Mbalula, following his meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council this week.