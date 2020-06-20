20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Santaco threatens GP shutdown to show unhappiness with R1bn relief plan

Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Friday that each taxi owner is likely to get around R5,000 each.

Taxis at a Gauteng taxi rank being disinfected as part of measures to protect public transport commuters from contracting COVID-19. Picture: @vm_africa/Twitter
Taxis at a Gauteng taxi rank being disinfected as part of measures to protect public transport commuters from contracting COVID-19. Picture: @vm_africa/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng says it will shut down the province on Monday after it refused to accept the transport department's R1 billion relief measure to help ease the impact of COVID-19 on the taxi industry.

Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Friday that each taxi owner is likely to get around R5,000 each.

The industry says the amount won’t be enough as some drivers are struggling to pay their vehicle installments.

Taxi owners have also expressed their discontent with the conditions attached to accessing the funds - which includes registering with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and opening a business bank account.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA