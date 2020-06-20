Santaco threatens GP shutdown to show unhappiness with R1bn relief plan

Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Friday that each taxi owner is likely to get around R5,000 each.

JOHANNESBURG – The South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng says it will shut down the province on Monday after it refused to accept the transport department's R1 billion relief measure to help ease the impact of COVID-19 on the taxi industry.

The industry says the amount won’t be enough as some drivers are struggling to pay their vehicle installments.

Taxi owners have also expressed their discontent with the conditions attached to accessing the funds - which includes registering with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and opening a business bank account.

TAXI RELIEF FUND AS ANNOUNCED TODAY:



Government has offered the Taxi Industry a relief package of R1,135 billion.



Reaching agreement for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process, involved intense convincing the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/Q4ScyNATT2 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 19, 2020

