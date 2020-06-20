Religious leaders call for more action from society to end GBV

Religious organisations held a day of prayer against GBV and femicide in Braamfontien and called on men to intervene against the scourge.

JOHANNESBURG – Religious leaders are calling for greater response and engagement from all sectors of society to end gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Churches including Rhema, Grace Bible Church and the Methodist Church of Southern Africa say a war has been waged against women and children, and it is up to every man, politician and religious figure to intensify their efforts to bring the violence to an end.

Rhema Bible Church's Ray McCauley says even before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, GBV was a problem of epidemic proportion in South Africa.