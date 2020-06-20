Police call on communities to help with information in several femicide cases

In this week alone the bodies of two women were found on the golden highway in the south of Johannesburg, that of a 3-year-old and another woman victim was found in Mayfield on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the spate of killing of women and children in Gauteng this week alone - police are looking into a number of cases and are asking communities to assist with information that could lead to the arrests of perpetrators.

The bodies of two women were found on the golden highway in the south of Johannesburg this week on separate days.

While on Thursday a body of a three-year-old child with stab wounds was found in Orange Farm.

The latest police investigation is of a woman whose body was found in Mayfield on the East Rand on Friday. She was burned beyond recognition.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “We are appealing to anyone who might know what happened with this woman before she died or might know how this woman was killed to contact the police at 08600 1011.”