More than 8k community healthcare workers to be converted to employees in July

Presenting his R55.7billion budget, Masuku asked the province to allocate R19-million to primary health care.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says 8,500 community healthcare workers (CHW) will be converted into level two employees by the beginning of next month.

He says that’s because primary healthcare is the foundation upon which universal health coverage in South Africa will be built.

The MEC said the Zola and Ebony Park clinics have increased community health centres – providing 24-hour services from 30 to 32.

“We continue to provide primary care through the 791-functional fully-fledged ward-based outreach teams, and we have introduced the comprehensive chronic medicine programme, which benefits 721 350 patients.”

He says 4,000 posts including critical and replacement posts have been filled and now he wants the primary health care allocation to be increased from R17.2 million last year to R19 million this year.

“Last year we reported that 8,794 CHWs were absorbed into the persal system. By the 1st of july 2020, the department would have finalised the translation of 8 500 community healthcare workers as level 2 employees. We will complete the remaining number by 31 july 2020.”

Masuku says COVID-19 has laid bare the truth that universal health coverage must happen now.

