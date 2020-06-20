Joe Public’s Mpume Ngobese: Representation symbolises hope

Joe Public United announced its biggest transformational deal, which will see the brand become the largest black-owned independent agency in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Managing Director at advertising agency Joe Public, Mpume Ngobese, says representation symbolises hope.

Ngobese was promoted to the role after she worked as business unit director and has been with the company since 2013.

Joe Public United announced, this week, its biggest transformational deal - which will see the brand and communications agency become the largest black-owned independent agency in South Africa.

“Representation will hopefully begin to attract and retain the young capable people in our industry. Representation is important in any industry. Representation affects how we view ourselves; it helps create self-worth, and it helps create a sense of inclusivity.”

The transaction sees three senior agency executives Khuthala Gala Holten, Xolisa Dyeshana and Ngobese acquiring 26% through a newly created company, Ikamva Lakusasa.

The managing director says her journey at Joe Public has been one of growth.

“When I joined, my background and experience at the time was not traditional advertising. I believe that coming from parallel industries helped me bring value to the business. I brought along with me a wealth of experience from my brand strategy and design as well as publishing background. “

She says her journey has been full of relentlessness, selflessness and growth, helping her to become more courageous.

Ngobese says she wants to see more young people flourish within the advertising and the media space.

“Young people need to embrace is patience because with patience, comes the gift of time. Time affords one the opportunity to grow emotional intelligence.”

100% black-owned private equity investment company, Senatla Capital, bought 34% in Joe Public. In line with its mandate, Senatla Capital has funded a substantial portion of the acquisition by Ikamva Lakusasa.

The new structure also includes a mechanism for equity to be made available, in time, to existing and future Joe Public staff.