Joburg City Power says electricity in affected areas will be restored by Monday

City Power says cables were damaged in some areas and a distributer exploded at the Lunar substation due to illegal connection overburdening the system.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power has assured Johannesburg residents affected by unplanned power cuts that electricity will be restored by Monday.

A number of areas in Johannesburg are battling ongoing power-cuts at times with no explanation.

But the utility says some of its sub-stations are being burdened by overloading due to illegal connections.

It says cables were damaged in some areas and a distributer exploded at the Lunar substation.

City power's Isaac Mangena said: “we had to get new transformer which is being out on the plinth to be energised. We should be ready to put on the load by Monday.”

Eskom has introduced what it calls ‘load-reduction’ in order to respond to rampant illegal connections in densely populated areas.

It says damages to infrastructure in Gauteng have cost it R1 billion a year to repair.