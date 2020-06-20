Eskom warns Gauteng residents of load shedding this weekend

The power utility says it plans to cut electricity supply during peak hours in the morning and in the evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says Gauteng residents will be hit by persistent load shedding this weekend due to network disruptions caused by illegal connections in the province.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Manthsthsa says the load reduction comes following an unprecedented volume of stolen and damaged infrastructure which has caused a spike in transformer and mini-substation explosions.