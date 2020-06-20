CSA postpone Solidarity Cup

The match’s postponement comes after Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa, reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The return of cricket in South Africa has been put on pause after Cricket SA (CSA) postponed the Solidarity cup.

In a statement released on Saturday, the cricket body said, “the operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June.

Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval”.

They add that a new date for the cup will be announced in due course.

The match’s postponement comes after Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa, reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

Sports federation have been told to apply in writing to Mthethwa informing him on the date of the resumption of “playing and training, included in their plan all compliance matters as outlined in the directions”.

In their proposal, sports bodies must give details about information around:

• The testing of athletes;

• Waiting period of the results;

• Cleaning and disinfection of the sporting venues;

• Appointment of a compliance officer;

• Preparation of the register;

• Procurement of the screening equipment;

• Development of transportation plan;

• Procurement of sanitizers and mask;

• Planning around the issue of catering;

• Development of training methodology;

• Names and sporting venues to be utilized;

• Any alternative venue whereby the previous venues or area have been declared a hotspot; and

• Identification of isolation area;

Sports bodies have 14 days to submit their applications, starting from June 12 until the 26th.

After receiving the directions, the Mthethwa “must apply his mind as to whether the sports bodies have complied with all requirements as proclaimed”.

The Sports Ministry adds that during this waiting period of processing each federations plan, no sports body is allowed to resume training or playing.