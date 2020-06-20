All eyes on Mboweni and his plan to save jobs in supplementary budget

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his supplementary budget next week as Sasol, the SABC and Cell C have announce their decisions to institute retrenchments.

JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa prepares to experience one of its most severe job blood baths in history, there is much anticipation over how Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will repurpose funds in his supplementary budget.

Several companies announced plans to begin retrenchments this week.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision to re-open more industries like beauty and restaurants.

Sasol, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Cell C have all announced their decisions to institute retrenchments.

Cell C is the latest company to announce the move, which may see 960 workers there lose jobs.

Neva Makgetla from the Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies says the changes in next week’s budget are crucial.

“It depends on how they restructure the budget, obviously if they aren’t going to give in to things that aren’t going lead to job creation or growth like the subsidy SAA or some of the defense force spending and lead to things like community works programmes, support for small businesses and the appropriate types of infrastructure that would be useful.”

Makgetla says while increases in allocation are welcome- inflation must be considered.