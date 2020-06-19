WC Health Dept has high hopes for nasal oxygen treatment of COVID-19 patients

Tygerberg Hospital and Groote Schuur hospitals have started using high-flow nasal oxygen treatment on COVID-19 patients as an alternative to putting them on a ventilator early on.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has high hopes for the use of high-flow nasal oxygen for some COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.

Tygerberg Hospital and Groote Schuur hospitals have started using high-flow nasal oxygen treatment on COVID-19 patients as an alternative to putting them on a ventilator early on.

The provincial health department said that it had shown great signs of helping to treat patients affected with the coronavirus.

The Western Cape's head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that pressure had been building slowly at acute hospitals but they are not quite at full capacity yet.

They also have high hopes for the use of high-flow nasal oxygen as an alternative to early ventilation.

The second thing that's giving them hope is the initial outcome of the recovery trial that identifies a humble and widely available steroid as an effective treatment for people seriously ill with COVID-19.

"The ministerial committee advisory in South Africa has considered the results and has made a recommendation that we should use, on the basis of the study, dexamethasone for the treatment of people on ventilators and in the treatment of people on oxygen because of the good results."

He said that there was a team of clinicians in the Western Cape that was currently developing specific guidelines based on the ministerial committee advisory for the introduction of the treatment in the province.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.