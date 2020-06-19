Truck driver suspected of causing deadly Jozini pile-up expected in court

Sipho Ntuli was driving a sugar cane truck, which ploughed into several vehicles and pedestrians in Jozini last week, leading to the deaths of eight people and leaving 32 others injured.

DURBAN - The man suspected to be the cause of a horrific crash in Jozini last week is expected to appear in the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Friday morning for a formal bail application.

Sipho Ntuli was driving a sugar cane truck, which ploughed into several vehicles and pedestrians in Jozini last week, leading to the deaths of eight people and leaving 32 others injured.

Preliminary investigations by the police into the accident suggest he was under the influence of alcohol.

Ntuli faces a charge of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

In addition to causing multiple deaths and dozens of injuries, nine other vehicles were damaged.

The incident was widely condemned, with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula urging motorists to refrain from excessive alcohol use.

Relatives of those affected in the crash have called on law enforcement officials to ensure justice.

Ntuli is currently detained at the Jozini Police Station.

