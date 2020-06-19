20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South

Police followed the hijacked vehicle from the N3 in Ekurhuleni to the N1 in Joburg during a high-speed car chase on Friday morning.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A suspected hijacker has been arrested following a shootout with police on the N1 South near the Rivonia on-ramp.

Police followed the hijacked vehicle from the N3 in Ekurhuleni to the N1 in Joburg during a high-speed car chase on Friday morning.

Authorities are still at the scene and traffic has been heavily affected.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar said: “Traffic is really heavy at the moment on the N1 South near Rivonia on-ramp after a SAPS vehicle was chasing a hijacked vehicle from Ekurhuleni. JMPD then joined in on the chase and there was a shootout and they arrested the suspect, who driving a silver-grey Corolla which was hijacked.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA