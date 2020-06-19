Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South

Police followed the hijacked vehicle from the N3 in Ekurhuleni to the N1 in Joburg during a high-speed car chase on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspected hijacker has been arrested following a shootout with police on the N1 South near the Rivonia on-ramp.

Authorities are still at the scene and traffic has been heavily affected.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar said: “Traffic is really heavy at the moment on the N1 South near Rivonia on-ramp after a SAPS vehicle was chasing a hijacked vehicle from Ekurhuleni. JMPD then joined in on the chase and there was a shootout and they arrested the suspect, who driving a silver-grey Corolla which was hijacked.”

