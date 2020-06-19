Stuart Baxter joins India Super League side Odisha FC

The experienced manager has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneshwar-based club.

JOHANNESBURG - Odisha FC have on Friday announced that Stuart Baxter has been appointed as head coach ahead of the seventh edition of Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The experienced manager has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneshwar-based club.

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Baxter has coaching experience that spans over 25 years.

The former manager of the South African national side and England U-19 team will take charge of OFC for the upcoming season of the ISL.

Apart from South Africa, he was also the head coach of Finland's senior team and had managed many professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Japan, and South Africa.

At club level, he has managed some well-known teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Vissel Kobe, SuperSport United, and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The 66-year-old has won the Premier Soccer League title with Kaizer Chiefs twice and J1 League title once with Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

"I am delighted to welcome coach Stuart Baxter to Odisha FC! We conducted an extensive global search for a coach that matched our vision for the next phase of OFC," founder and CEO of GMS (the parent company of Odisha FC) Dr. Anil Sharma said.

"We are excited that Stuart is both motivated and experienced to create a championship club, develop our Indian starlets into national team players, and strengthen our youth academy, in order to have a consistent inflow of talent into the Odisha FC squad. I am sure the fans and the Odisha community will be pleased with our decision and welcome coach Stuart to Odisha with open arms. I wish him good health and the very best of luck for a highly successful stay at Odisha FC. I am confident that he will make us proud! Welcome Aboard."

Speaking on his appointment, Baxter said: “I'm pleased to say that Odisha FC and I have reached an agreement for the upcoming ISL season. The vision of the Sharma family for the club representing the sporting state of Odisha is an exciting one with development, teamwork and cooperation with our stakeholders serving as cornerstones for the task ahead.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India. I'd like to wish all the supporters, players and staff good health during these testing times. Together we will bring joy and success to the region."