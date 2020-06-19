Staff at Witrand Hospital fear contracting COVID-19 on the job

An employee claims patients were left uncared for after staff members refused to work until management gave them answers around the alleged 14 COVID-19 cases at the hospital.

BRITS, North West – Staff at the Witrand Hospital in Potchefstroom say they feared their lives were in danger after management allegedly failed to adequately address COVID-19 infections among staff and patients at the facility.

On Friday, a concerned staff member, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said they had not been given the right personal protective equipment (PPE) even before news of the infections at the psychiatric hospital came to light.

“We are not given any PPE. You are given one surgical mask to use the whole day.”

The employee claims patients were left uncared for after staff members refused to work until management gave them answers around the alleged 14 COVID-19 cases at the hospital.

“Yesterday, they brought in an assistant nurse from outside, she is the one who cared for the patient, because staff at Witrand refused to see the patient. Those who go are ones who say they don’t have a choice. Yesterday, there was only one nurse on duty and two cleaners from [outsourced service] Marang.”

Concerned staff claimed one of their own and one patient from Ward 3 had died due to COVID-19.

This, however, has not been confirmed by the department.

On Thursday, EWN sent questions to the department. In response, details of an urgent press briefing to be held by MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha in Potchefstroom were sent on Friday morning.

Sambatha visited Witrand hospital on Friday morning where he met with management and is expected to give feedback during the press briefing in the afternoon.

#NorthWestHealth MEC Madoda Sambatha is currently meeting management of Witrand Psychiatric Hospital together with Dr Kenneth Kaunda District COVID-19 response team. The meeting follows a cluster outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZTTS7nCU0L — North West Health (@NorthWestDOH) June 19, 2020

As of 18 June 2020, the North West province has 1,606 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 175 recoveries and five deaths.

