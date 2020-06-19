Ready to chop & curl - salons get greenlight to work immediately

Permission and regulations have been issued in the Government Gazette - allowing services ranging from hairdressers and barbers to body massages and nail technicians to begin operating immediately.

JOHANNESBURG – Beauticians, hairdressers and salons have now been given the go-ahead to begin operating.

Permission and regulations have been issued in the Government Gazette on Friday evening - allowing services ranging from hairdressers and barbers to body massages and nail technicians to begin operating immediately.

However, there are COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing, limited access and constant cleaning.

After 80 days of the lockdown, the industry had raised concerns about the financial impact.

For some, the news came too late.

Idalo Nubian Naturals, a haven for women, men and kids with natural African hair, has been sadly forced to close its doors in Joburg as a result of the crippling impact of the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa.

The salon brand had two branches, one in Johannesburg and one in Pretoria - both owned by Smangele Sibisi, who employed 29 stylists.

Indalo Nubian Naturals closed on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, with respect to lockdown regulations.

What was meant to be just three weeks turned into three months and rent costs kept piling up with no income.

Additional reporting by Lungelo Matangira