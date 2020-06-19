R1bn set aside to help taxi industry - Mbalula

Taxi drivers have been calling on the department to intervene for months now to help them cover the losses due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that R1 billion has been set aside to help the taxi industry.

"R1 billion has been set aside to assist the taxi industry. This relief must be equally looked at through a long term view through the opportunity created by the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve long-term sustainability of the industry through formalisation and ultimately subsidisation. We need to subsidise the taxi industry."

