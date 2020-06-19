Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

The deputy justice minister has asked the Office of the Public Protector to investigate claims that Altecia Kortjie tried to get a protection order against her alleged killer but was turned away by a court.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector will investigate whether a murdered Cape Town mother was turned away when she approached a court for a protection order.

Altecia Kortje and her seven-year-old daughter, Raynecia, were stabbed to death in Belhar last Friday.

A man known to them has been arrested in connection with their murders.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the allegations against the Bellville Magistrates Court would be investigated.

“We opened a file immediately and referred it to our Cape Town office for an urgent investigation."

The Delft mother, aged 27, and her daughter went missing a few days before their bodies were found in a home in Belhar.

Ryan Smith, aged 28, was arrested shortly thereafter and has appeared in court this week.

He remains in custody and is back in the dock on Monday.