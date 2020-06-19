Over 2,000 KZN smallholding farmers to receive COVID-19 relief vouchers

The intervention forms part of the Agriculture Department's support programme to farmers in a bid to sustain food security while the country battles the scourge of COVID-19.

DURBAN - More than 2,000 smallholding farmers in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to breathe a sigh of relief on Friday morning as the provincial government will officially hand over R98 million in COVID-19 relief vouchers.

Over 1,200 beneficiaries are expected to be women, who also make up over 40% of the registered farmers in the province.

KZN Agriculture Department officials said they had ensured that recipients of the COVID-19 relief programme were active farmers across the province.

The department's Vusi Zuma said that the farmers had been chosen following a rigorous screening process.

“We had to sit down as a department and see whether the people met the criteria and those who met the criteria, we compiled them and took them to national for funding.”

Zuma said that the support programme would ensure increased access to food by vulnerable communities within the province.

Commodities prioritised for the support programme include poultry, livestock, fruits, winter field crops and vegetables.

