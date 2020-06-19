Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

The body was discovered on the side of the road earlier on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – A body of a woman has been found burnt beyond recognition in Mayfield, on the East Rand.

The police’s Kay Makhubela said: “Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of another woman was found on the street with her face burnt beyond recognition. We call on anyone who might know what happened to this woman to contact the police.”

Just this week, two bodies were discovered along the Golden Highway while a three-year-old's body was also found nearby on separate occasions in Orange Farm.

There was also the discovery of a one-day-old baby boy in the Jukskei River on Thursday.

This followed the brutal killing and hanging of Tshegofatso Pule from a tree in Roodeport last week.

Also on Thursday, the body of a three-year-old child was found in a rubbish bin in Orange Farm.

A number of women and children have been killed over the past two weeks, which has led to mounting outrage across the country.

Johannesburg community development MMC Margaret Arnold has visited the murder scene where one of the women's body was found stuffed in a bag in a field near the Golden Highway.

Arnold said South Africans shouldn’t live in a society where bodies of women and children are discovered on the side of the road.

“It's sad that a three-year-old gets raped. It’s sad that bodies of women get picked up along the highway. What type of a person does that?”

The MMC said men needed to hold each other accountable for their actions.

She said the community would work with law enforcement, non-governmental organisations and community policing forums to try to stop the murder of women and children.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his outrage at the killing of women and children.

LINK BETWEEN MORE WOMEN FLEEING HOMES & ALCOHOL?

According to the the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement, more women appear to be fleeing from abusive partners since government lifted a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Liquor sales resumed this month after it was banned since March.

When the COVID-19 lockdown was extended about two months ago, the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement recorded a sudden spike in calls for help.

Victims were being forced into confinement with their abusive partners.

Now the unbanning of alcohol sales has led to even more calls, as the movement's Kathy Cronje explains.

“Two days after the alcohol ban was lifted, we just saw women pouring in. A report from one of the hospitals we work closely with was that there were many alcohol-related injuries; women that had been abused by men.”

Cronje said their four Stage 1 shelters across the province filled up in just over a week.

The facilities provide refuge and COVID-19 isolation for 14-days.

If the women, who are sometimes with children, show no symptoms, they are moved to one of 15 Stage 2 shelters.