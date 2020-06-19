Only two of seven VBS accused paid R100,000 bail - NPA

Investigating officers are yet to confirm if the remaining five were detained again as court had ordered.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that only two of the seven VBS Mutual Bank accused paid the R100,000 bail set by the Palm Ridge Regional court on Thursday.

The court had set a deadline of 4pm yesterday, failing which they would be detained again.

Investigating officers are yet to confirm if the remaining five were detained at the Midrand Police Station as the court had ordered.

#VBSArrests

NPA says 2 of the 7 VBS Accused paid the R100,000 bail by the 4pm deadline yesterday - Andile Ramavhunga and Phalaphala Ramikosi



INVESTIGATING OFFICERS are yet to to confirm if the remaining 5 were detained again as court had ordered@nthakoana https://t.co/JYry1wK2JJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2020

Former VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga and former PIC nominee Phalaphala Ramikosi were the only ones who made the cut by the 4pm deadline.

Former chairperson and alleged mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi is among those who didn't make the payment.

The seven of the eight accused, who allegedly directly and indirectly pocketed a collective R122 million, pleaded with the court to reduce the bail amount.

Some had asked for bail as low as R10,000 but Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi told them they couldn't claim poverty.

WATCH: VBS bank heist suspects 'can't claim poverty' in bail application - judge

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.