Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

The minister said he was not happy about the pay gap between the highest and the lowest paid employees at tertiary institutions.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande wants the salaries of university vice chancellors investigated.

On Friday, Nzimande told Parliament’s higher education committee he was also concerned about the pay gap between management and academics.

He briefed the committee on a number of investigations into remuneration and student funding.

The minister said he was not happy about the pay gap between the highest and the lowest paid employees at tertiary institutions.

He said the higher education committee raised the issue with him last year and he had since written to the Council for Higher Education.

“It has been a matter of concern to myself, by the way, the salary gap of your highest paid and your lowest paid employee at our universities and the gap between senior management and academics for instance.”

Nzimande said there was also no real connection between the size of some institutions and the sometimes-exorbitant salaries their vice chancellors earned

“There is no real correlation between the size of the institution and the and the salaries of vice chancellors or even the nature of the institution and their salaries. So that would have to be looked into.”

He said a task team would complete its probe by March.