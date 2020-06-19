Numsa, Sacca accuse DPE of engaging in bad faith over SAA's future

The unions said they were dismayed with the content published by SAA's business rescue practitioners in conjunction with the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said it was not true that they agreed to 1,000 future jobs at the South African Airways (SAA) as stated by the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) and the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

Instead, the unions said they proposed 3,200 jobs within 18 to 24 months.

The unions said they were dismayed with the content published by SAA's business rescue practitioners in conjunction with the department.

They insist they've done everything to adopt a plan that is in the best interests of saving the national airline, but the unions said the ministry had been engaging in bad faith.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We reject with contempt, the announcement that only 1,000 employees will be retained in the BRP plan as it is tantamount to releasing a job loss bloodbath. We had concluded that the SAA turnaround with a 3,200 headcount over a 18 to 24-month period.”

The administrators proposed a restructuring plan for the cash-strapped airline this week and said government would have to find more than R10 billion for it to work.

But government has responded by saying that financial resources had already been provided.

