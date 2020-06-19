Northern Cape man arrested for raping blind 74-year-old woman
The man allegedly raped the elderly woman at her home in Kathu earlier this week after attacking her grandchildren.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have arrested a man for the rape of a blind 74-year-old woman.
The police's Mohale Ramatseba said: “The provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape would like to emphasise that the police won’t tolerate crimes committed against women and children, particularly the elderly.”