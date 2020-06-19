Lifting of lockdown restrictions just too late for some tattoo studios

Tattoo studios, like hairdressers, have been unable to work since the COVID-19 restrictions were implemented in March.

CAPE TOWN - A lockdown reprieve for tattoo shops has come too late for most parlours.

Following the president's announcement on Wednesday, these businesses will soon be able to reopen.

Tattoo artists and shop owners tried to lobby government during the lockdown.

They formed a group called Tattooers Unite SA, which campaigned to reopen the sector and tried to raise funds to support tattoo artists.

The group's Rico Hayden: "The fund didn't get anywhere near the kind of support required to really assist."

Several tattoo shops have been forced to shut their doors.

"Close to two-thirds of the studios in the industry and a lot of those guys are now working from home to try and recover some cash so they can start up studios again."

Tattoo artists are eager to reopen their businesses with strict protocols in place.

