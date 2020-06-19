Lamola: Improved training has helped SAPS, prosecutors deal with GBV cases

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said new legislation has been published to strengthen the justice system when it came to dealing with perpetrators of gender-based violence crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said training had improved when it came to police officers and prosecutors who dealt with gender-based violence (GBV) cases and he believed that a cultural change was already taking place around these crimes.

Lamola said that new legislation had been published to strengthen the justice system when it came to dealing with perpetrators of gender-based violence crimes.

However, he said that NGOs had asked for an extension to allow then more time to make input on how it should be changed.

One of the proposals is to review parole conditions for sexual offenders.

Lamola said that more still needed to be done to help victims of gender-based violence.

“It is not easy to get bail when you deal with these kinds of matters. So, if a case was withdrawn, the NPA then quickly looks at their evidence and tells the police the kind of information it needs and the person will be rearrested.”

Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight-months pregnant, was killed and her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort last week.

A 42-year-old woman's mutilated body was also found in Eersterus in Pretoria last week.

