Kenya to replace SA as Africa's representative on UN Security Council

India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway all won their bids in the first-round voting on Wednesday, but Kenya and Djibouti needed two-thirds majority of the UN general assembly to take the seat designated for Africa on the 15-nation security council.

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya is celebrating today after winning United Nations Security Council elections to succeed South Africa as a non-permanent member come January.

Kenya and Djibouti were both in the running but didn't get the two-thirds required in the first round.

But on Thursday, Kenya won the second round with 129 votes while Djibouti got 62.

Seats are allocated by regional blocs, which usually agree on a common candidate among themselves to put up uncontested.

The five winners will join the security council at the beginning of 2021 for a two-year term.

The new members will replace Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa.

The other non-permanent members are Estonia, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam, as well as permanent members UK, China, France, Russia and the United States.

