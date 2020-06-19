Gauteng police search for leads after girl (3) found dead in bin

The child had been stabbed and dumped in a rubbish bin in Lakeview.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for leads after the latest murder of a child in Gauteng, this time in Orange Farm.

The body of a 3-year-old girl was discovered by a waste picker on Thursday.

Police said that the child's mother had reported her missing earlier this week.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele: "A man who was collecting plastic in Lakeview in Orange Farm saw a bin with the body of the child inside. It was found that the child had been killed and a case of murder has been opened and no one has been arrested yet."

