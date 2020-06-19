Dept of Women: Recent spate of women, children murders a shame on society

The Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities said that government couldn’t police households, communities must also contribute in bringing about behavioural changes at home when it came to women and children.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Women, Children and People with Disabilities said that the latest spate of murders of women and children was a shame on society.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that the training of police officers and prosecutors dealing with gender-based violence cases had been improved and he believed that there was already a cultural change to deal with these crimes.

Dozens of women and children have been killed in the just the last two weeks.

In just two of the shocking crimes, Tshegofatso Pule who was eight months pregnant was killed and her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort while a 42-year-old woman's mutilated body was also found in Eersterus in Pretoria on Sunday.

The Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities said that government couldn’t police households, communities must also contribute in bringing about behavioural changes at home when it came to women and children.

Spokesperson Mmabatho Ramompi said: “We should start looking at the signs at a very early age and curriculums at schools.”

Meanwhile, Lamola said that government was trying its best to prioritise strengthening the justice system to adequately punish perpetrators.

“But there is work that is happening.”

There's been widespread anger over the last few weeks, with several protests against gender-based violence where women have pleaded with government for protection in this dangerous country.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.