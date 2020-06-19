CT police probe fatal protest shooting in Philippi East

Community leader Monwabisi Nyamankulu said that police, law enforcement and a private security firm were on the scene, but it's not clear who fired the shots.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting during a protest in Philippi East this week.

A seven-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were apparently shot on Youth Day.

It's was understood the community had been protesting over electricity-related issues.

Demonstrations at Philippi Plaza have been ongoing for the entire week.

While it started as a protest about electricty issues, it is now fueled by anger over a fatal shooting.

The disgruntled community now wants answers after a seven-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were shot during the protest.

Community leader Monwabisi Nyamankulu said that police, law enforcement and a private security firm were on the scene, but it's not clear who fired the shots.

He said that the child and the man were not even part of the demonstration.

"The guy was not part of the protest, he was passing by as he lived in the area."

Police are looking into the matter and are investigating murder cases.

