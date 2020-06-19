CSA to receive first part of report into Thabang Moroe today

Thabang Moroe was suspended in December 2019 on allegations of misconducted but showed up to CSA’s offices last week, claiming his six-month suspension had lapsed.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani said the first part of their independent audit into suspended CEO Thabang Moroe would be handed to them at the close of business on Friday.

He, however, was not let into the building as CSA staff are all working from home amid the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing before the sorts, arts and culture committee in Parliament on Friday, Nenzani said a complete audit was expected at the end of the month.

“That report will go to the person who was elected by the members' council to be the contact with the investigators,” he revealed. “That report will deal with matters that surround the suspended CEO; once that report is received, the required action can be taken as soon as possible.”

Auditors Fundudzi Forensic Services have been appointed to investigate whether CSA’s funds were used for their intended purposes, whether decisions where made in the best interest of the cricketing body and whether management and the board of directors adhered to governance frameworks - among other things.

During the portfolio committee meeting, Nenzani was reminded about the organisation's responsibility to appoint more women to its top structures after they once again showed up with an all-male delegation.

Their stance on transformation was also questioned.

Earlier this month, the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report found that in 2018, out of 374 playing opportunities in the South Africa men's team, 87 went to black African players and 106 to other players of colour.

Of the 352 playing opportunities in the women's team, 85 went to black Africans and 78 to other players of colour.

While both the teams exceeded their target for black Africans, they fell short for generic black players by 2%.

In the committee meeting, interim CEO Jacques Faul revealed that while their finances have not been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, if they "don’t play the three T20’s scheduled to India we can lose as much as R150 million”.

The organisation also remains on the lookout for a new sponsor of the Proteas after Standard Bank opted not to renew their contract.

“It will be very difficult to replace a sponsorship like Standard Bank, worth R73 million a year, just because of the economic climate," Faul said. "The international sponsor we have signed is not on that level, it’s just around 50% of that so we are still looking for a team sponsor for the Proteas”.